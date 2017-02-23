Don't Miss
More states are feuding with their courts

By: The Washington Post AMBER PHILLIPS February 23, 2017 0

As President Donald Trump escalates his confrontation with the judiciary branch in tweets and speeches, lawmakers in some half a dozen states are testing their state courts' independence with actual legislation. Bills have been proposed in Florida, Washington state and Idaho to allow those legislatures to override certain court decisions. In Arizona, the House passed a ...

