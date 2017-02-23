Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded February 15, 2017

Mortgages Recorded February 15, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded February 15, 2017               60   BROCKPORT   DELAHANTY-THOMAS, SHAUNA & THOMAS, JAY Property Address: 19 AMENITY DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1579 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $257,745.00   CHURCHVILLE   LAURE, DOM A Property Address: 18 N MAIN ST, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-8013 Lender: VISIONS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $47,000.00   FAIRPORT   GEEN, ROBERT J & GEEN, THERESA M Property Address: 25 ALDRICH GLN, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-8454 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 GEEN, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo