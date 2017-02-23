Oregon joins suit against President Trump’s travel ban

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon asked a federal court late Wednesday to join a lawsuit filed by Washington state against an immigration ban imposed by President Donald Trump. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in the motion that Oregon also needs protection from the ban on immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, which she said would harm ...