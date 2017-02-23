Don't Miss
Oregon joins suit against President Trump's travel ban

Oregon joins suit against President Trump’s travel ban

By: The Associated Press Andrew Selsky February 23, 2017

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon asked a federal court late Wednesday to join a lawsuit filed by Washington state against an immigration ban imposed by President Donald Trump. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in the motion that Oregon also needs protection from the ban on immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, which she said would harm ...

