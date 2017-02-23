Don't Miss
Raymond L. Fink | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2017 0

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman announced that Raymond L. Fink has joined the firm as a partner. Fink has been practicing law for more than three decades, representing corporate clients at various stages of development and from many diverse industries, including private financial organizations, banking institutions, equity funds, secured creditors, lessors and lessees of equipment and real estate, ...

