Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 15, 2017

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it. BROOKLYN SPORTS MANAGEMENT INC, Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR BROWN, WILLIE A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BURNETTE, MARIO Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CAMPBELL, SHANICE Favor: BARBARA MANOR APARTMENTS LLC CANCEL, ASHLEY Favor: ...