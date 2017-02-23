Transgender teen to press Supreme Court case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — Attorneys for a transgender teen who sued his school board for barring him from the boys' bathroom said Thursday that they plan to continue to press his case before the U.S. Supreme Court, despite the Trump administration's decision to withdraw guidance on transgender students that had buoyed his lawsuit. Lawyers with the American Civil ...