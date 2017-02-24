Businesses partnering with colleges to create jobs

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A boost is in store for the New York economy. Empire State Development says 43 businesses are expanding or coming to New York state to partner with colleges and universities. The businesses have committed to creating more than 640 new jobs and investing more than $15 million statewide. The higher education institutions involved include: New York University; ...