Court Calendars for February 27, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2017 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 220.0—People v Tina Krenkel - Joseph G Frazier - Thomas H Brandt 221.0—People v Andrew J Askins - Mary P Davison - James B Ritts 222.0—People v Michael A King Jr - Nicholas P Difonzo - William G Zickl 223.0—People v Michael Newman - Kimberly F Duguay - Nancy Gilligan 224.0—People v Terrie ...

