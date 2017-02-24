Don't Miss
Former NY hockey player guilty in murder-for-hire of wife

Former NY hockey player guilty in murder-for-hire of wife

February 24, 2017

BATH — A former minor league hockey player has been found guilty in a murder-for-hire killing of his wife nearly two years ago in the Southern Tier. Forty-five-year-old Thomas Clayton was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder on Thursday in Steuben County in connection with the September 2015 fatal beating of Kelley Sage Clayton. The ...

