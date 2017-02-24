Fourth Department – Family Court: Jennifer L. v. Gerald S.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Family Court Paternity Test – Paternity by Estoppel Jennifer L. v. Gerald S. CAF 15-01025 Appealed from Family Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioner mother is the biological mother of the child and the respondent signed an acknowledgment of paternity. The mother was unable to care for the child due to ...