Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Labor Law: Kuhn v. Giovanniello

Fourth Department – Labor Law: Kuhn v. Giovanniello

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Adequate Protections – De Minimis Height Differential Kuhn v. Giovanniello CA 16-00252 Appealed from Supreme Court, Steuben County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action pursuant to Labor Law 240 (1) alleging injuries sustained while he was removing and replacing a sewer pipe in the basement of the defendants’ pizzeria. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo