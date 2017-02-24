Don't Miss
Home / News / New York alcoholic beverage business continues to expand

New York alcoholic beverage business continues to expand

By: The Associated Press February 24, 2017 0

Local producers of beer, wine, cider and liquor have opened 32 new off-site stores in New York state in the past year — evidence the state's alcohol industry continues to age well. Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the numbers on Thursday. A new state law allows local farm breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries to operate off-site stores ...

