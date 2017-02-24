Don't Miss
Home / Law / Preserving Dred Scott’s history

Preserving Dred Scott’s history

Great-great-granddaughter carries on his legacy

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires CATHERINE MARTIN February 24, 2017 0

As early as age 4, Lynne Jackson remembers understanding that her great-great-grandparents, Dred and Harriet Scott, were important. She was at a re-enactment of the historic court case, in which the enslaved Scotts sued for their freedom, where her father played the role of Dred Scott. There were a lot of lights, a lot of people ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo