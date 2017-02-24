Preserving Dred Scott’s history

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

As early as age 4, Lynne Jackson remembers understanding that her great-great-grandparents, Dred and Harriet Scott, were important. She was at a re-enactment of the historic court case, in which the enslaved Scotts sued for their freedom, where her father played the role of Dred Scott. There were a lot of lights, a lot of people ...