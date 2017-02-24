Village judge admits to felonies

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A village justice in Jefferson County has pleaded guilty Friday to charges that he traded sexual favors for reduced fines. Delmar House, the former village justice in West Carthage, admitted to reducing a fine for a defendant who appeared before him in exchange for sex, and by paying a portion of that defendant’s fines in exchange ...