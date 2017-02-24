Workplace Issues: Does FMLA cover ill grandparent who raised you as child?

Don't Miss
By: Lindy Korn February 24, 2017 0

The employer denied FMLA leave to an employee who needed to miss work to care for his seriously ill grandfather who had been his father figure. The district court rejected the claim, and the Court of Appeals reversed. The case is Coutard v. Municipal Credit Union, decided on Feb. 9 (Docket No. 15-1113, 2017 U.S. ...

