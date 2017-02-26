Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   ARNOLD, LASHONDA 265D CHARWOOD CIRCLE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: HIDDEN CREEK ASSOCIATES LP Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB & MURPHY PC Amount: $1,558.78 DECKMAN, SCOTT 3 PARKVIEW MANOR, HONEOYE FALLS, NY 14472 Favor: PITTSFORD FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: ...

