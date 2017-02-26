Don't Miss
Karen Veronica DeFio | Tully Rinckey

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2017 0

Tully Rinckey PLLC has named attorney Karen Veronica DeFio a partner. As Trust and Estate Planning Partner in Tully Rinckey PLLC’s Syracuse office location, DeFio brings substantial New York state and federal Trust and Estate Law experience to the firm. With nearly two decades of legal experience, DeFio combines her vast and varied knowledge in estate ...

