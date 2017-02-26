Libby Craig | Monroe County Sports Commission

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2017

Monroe County Sports Commission, the athletic business development arm of Visit Rochester and Monroe County, hired Libby Craig as sports sales manager. Craig is responsible for bringing new sports business into the Rochester market, helping to further the local economic impact of sporting events and tournaments. By partnering with Visit Rochester, Craig will also work to strengthen relations ...

