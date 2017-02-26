Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney for February 16, 2017

Powers of Attorney for February 16, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   COLEMAN, JUNE M Appoints: BURKE, STACY HSBC FINANCE CORPORATION, Appoints: CALIBER HOME LOANS INC, LAZZARA, MARY R Appoints: LAZZARA, RUSSELL A LAZZARA, RUSSEL A Appoints: LAZZARA, RUSSEL A MANIGAT, PASCAL Appoints: MANIGAT, HERVE MAZZA, VINCENT Appoints: MAZZA, ANNE RUBIN, RAYMOND Appoints: ROCKOW, ...

