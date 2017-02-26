Upcoming Foreclosures for Feb. 27, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 221 Clay Ave Rochester 14613 02/24/2017 09:00 AM Aldridge Pite, LLP $104372.53 185 Curtis St Rochester 14606 02/27/2017 09:00 AM Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP $77224.31 836 Arnett Blvd # 838 ...

