Bar Foundation gets $10,000 from federal courts

The Foundation of the Monroe County Bar Association has received two grants totaling $10,000 from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.

A $5,000 grant was awarded to the Rochester Legal Diversity Clerkship Program, which is co-sponsored by the MCBA, the Rochester Black Bar Association and the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys. The program aims to increase diversity in the legal profession in the Rochester area by attracting qualified first-year law students from diverse backgrounds, to work in paid positions with Rochester area law firms and other legal employers. For the 2017 summer, students have been placed at 10 different employers.

In addition, the U.S. District Court also awarded a $5,000 grant to be used for the Health and Well-Being Program of the Monroe County Bar Association. This initiative provides programming to help in the overall well-being of attorneys through mindfulness and stress-relieving practices. The program also provides attorneys access to confidential assistance programs, such as private counseling through Tree of Hope Counseling; addiction support through Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers; and support for attorneys and their families during sudden catastrophic situations through the SOLACE program.

Founded in 1951, the Foundation of the Monroe County Bar is the charitable arm of the Monroe County Bar Association, with a mission of supporting the charitable, educational, civic and humane purposes of the MCBA. The Foundation is dedicated to assisting the members of our Bar Association in need, ensuring access to justice for all, and educating the community about our legal system.