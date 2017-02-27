Don't Miss
Deeds filed February 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded February 17, 2017               59   BRIGHTON   LONGTIN, LEE  to HOLLIS, FELICIA N Property Address: 30 DONCASTER ROAD, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11823  Page: 10 Tax Account: 148.08-1-93 Full Sale Price: $1   CHILI   HALLINEAN, FAITH Y to HAIRE, COLLIN J et ano Property Address: 20 BOX CAR DRIVE, CHILI 14514 Liber: 11823  Page: 217 Tax Account: 158.01-5-57 Full Sale Price: $210,000 TENEBRUSO, LAURA T et ano to TENEBRUSO, MICHAEL A Property ...

