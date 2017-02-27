Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 17, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   FERRERA, ANTHONY 72 DONOVAN STREET, WEBSTER, NY 14580 Favor: MCELHINNEY, CORY T Attorney: GORDON & SCHAAL LLP Amount: $10,795.00 GALAN, DEBRA A 1839 COLBY STREET, BROCKPORT, NY 14420 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: PHILLIPS LYTLE LLP Amount: ...

