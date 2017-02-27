Don't Miss
February 27, 2017

Litigation Paralegal/Legal Secretary

and Office Assistant (FT & PT)

 

Our law firm is currently seeking experienced paralegal/legal secretary and office assistants to work out of our Rochester, NY office. The successful candidates must possess exceptional administrative, communication and organizational skills. Professionalism, maturity and flexibility are a must.  Personal injury and family law experience are a plus. A minimum of 2-4 years’ experience required.

 

Submit Resumes to:

Lolita Forsett at

lforsett@brownhutchinson.com  or

Two State Street, Ste. 925

Rochester, NY 14614

 

