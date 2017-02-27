Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed February 17, 2017

Mortgages filed February 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded February 17, 2017               87     BRIGHTON   WEEKS, KIM Property Address: 104 COUNCIL ROCK AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2504 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $186,700.00   BROCKPORT   HOGAN, JOHN T & HOGAN, MARY ANN Property Address: 16 CHERRY DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1104 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $120,600.00   CHURCHVILLE   JOHNSON, RANDALL Property Address: 38 HARMON RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9496 Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. Amount: $1,528.35   EAST ROCHESTER   RICHARDS, KENNETH M & RICHARDS, ...

