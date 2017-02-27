Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Satisfactions of Judgments City Court for February 17, 2017

Satisfactions of Judgments City Court for February 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2017 0

Satisfactions of Judgments City Court   CARTER, JERRY Favor: CACH OF COLORADO LLC CROPSEY, CHRISTOPHER Favor: RIDGEDALE MANOR II LLC FERREIRA, DELSO Favor: NEW CENTURY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FOLWELL, CLAYTON Favor: DISCOVER BANK SNEAD, LORI T Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC ARNOLD, LASHONDA 265D CHARWOOD CIRCLE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: HIDDEN CREEK ASSOCIATES LP Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB & MURPHY PC Amount: $1,558.78 DECKMAN, SCOTT 3 PARKVIEW MANOR, HONEOYE FALLS, NY 14472 Favor: PITTSFORD FEDERAL ...

