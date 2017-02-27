Don't Miss
Supreme Court skeptical of sex offender social media ban

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN February 27, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — With a nod to the importance of social media in American life, the Supreme Court signaled Monday it could strike down a North Carolina law that bars convicted sex offenders from Facebook, Twitter and other popular sites. At least five justices, a majority of the court, suggested during argument that they would rule for ...

