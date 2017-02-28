Don't Miss
CLE planned on Muslim faith

Program aims to dispel misinformation

By: Bennett Loudon February 28, 2017 0

Sareer Fazili, president of the Islamic Center of Rochester and an attorney at Cellino & Barnes, will discuss the Muslim faith Thursday and take questions during a CLE called Representing Muslim Clients Respectfully and Well. “I’ll be giving a mini-primer on Islam, explaining some of the basics, walking people through some of our most important beliefs, ...

