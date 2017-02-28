CLE planned on Muslim faith

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Sareer Fazili, president of the Islamic Center of Rochester and an attorney at Cellino & Barnes, will discuss the Muslim faith Thursday and take questions during a CLE called Representing Muslim Clients Respectfully and Well. “I’ll be giving a mini-primer on Islam, explaining some of the basics, walking people through some of our most important beliefs, ...