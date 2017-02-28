Don't Miss
Court Calendars for March 1, 2017

February 28, 2017

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 265.0—Eddie Mcloyd v Anthony Annucci - Leah R Nowotarski - Patrick A Woods 266.0—People v Dennis J Calkins - Timothy P Murphy - Katherine K Bogan 267.0—People v Kevin V Byng - Peter J Digiorgio Jr - Steven G Cox 268.0—People v Kevin V Byng - Peter J Digiorgio Jr - Steven ...

