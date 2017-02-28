Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed February 21, 2017

Deeds filed February 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded February 21, 2017               75   CHILI   SCHWINGLE, JASON R et ano to SCHWINGLE, BONNIE D et al Property Address: 62 BELLMAWR DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11823  Page: 321 Tax Account: 146.07-1-44 Full Sale Price: $1 WHEATON, DARLA J et ano to MARK G AND DARLA J WHEATON REVOCABLE TRUST UA DATED FEBRUARY 17 2017 et al Property Address: 76 RAMBLEWOOD DRIVE, CHILI 14514 Liber: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo