Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ASTROIA MARBLE CONTRACTING INC, 11-50 31ST AVENUE, ASTORIA, NY 11106 Favor: DENTE TRADING CO Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN& CRANE LLP Amount: $8,249.10 BAKER, BREANNA 214 PENHURST STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14619 Favor: KAUFMAN, BRADLEY D DDS PC Attorney: ...

