Killer gets 23 to life

State Supreme Court Justice Joanne Winslow on Tuesday sentenced Jordan Evans, 19 to 23 years to life in prison in relation to the death of Keith Brown, 19. Evans was convicted Jan. 13 of second-degree murder. Evans fatally shot Brown on June 30, 2015, at the corner of St. Paul and Norton streets. Evans also was convicted on ...