Don't Miss
Home / News / Killer gets 23 to life

Killer gets 23 to life

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2017 0

State Supreme Court Justice Joanne Winslow on Tuesday sentenced Jordan Evans, 19 to 23 years to life in prison in relation to the death of Keith Brown, 19. Evans was convicted Jan. 13  of second-degree murder. Evans fatally shot Brown on June 30, 2015, at the corner of St. Paul and Norton streets. Evans also was convicted on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo