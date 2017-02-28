Mortgages filed February 21, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded February 21, 2017               80     BRIGHTON   AUSTIN, JAMES M & IORILLO, CHRISTINE Property Address: 30 COBB TER, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3340 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $80,000.00   BROCKPORT   ROBINSON, CHARLES I Property Address: 4369 SWEDEN WALKER RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2715 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00   FAIRPORT   HOLLOWAY, LESLEY A & HOLLOWAY, MICHAEL F Property Address: 6 TWIN BROOKS RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2820 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $67,400.00 MERKLEY, GREGORY ...

