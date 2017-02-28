Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester officials say crime declining in Rochester

Rochester officials say crime declining in Rochester

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2017 0

City officials on Tuesday released a report on the 2016 crime statistics today that shows crime in Rochester continues to decline. The data, city officials said, shows that the Rochester Police Department’s efforts to reduce shootings have been effective. Mayor Lovely A. Warren and Police Chief Michael Ciminelli presented the report that shows the most serious crimes fell to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo