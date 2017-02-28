Victor Chamber of Commerce will honor women

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Victor Chamber of Commerce will honor three women at the sixth annual Women of Excellence Awards dinner on March 8. Twelve women have been nominated in three categories recognizing their leadership efforts in the community. The nominees are: Jikohnsaseh Award: Michele Liddle, owner of The Perfect Granola LLC; Danielle Dehm, Victor Primary School principal; Wendy Roche, marketing ...