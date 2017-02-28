Don't Miss
Home / News / Victor Chamber of Commerce will honor women

Victor Chamber of Commerce will honor women

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2017 0

The Victor Chamber of Commerce will honor three women at the sixth annual Women of Excellence Awards dinner on March 8. Twelve women have been nominated in three categories recognizing their leadership efforts in the community. The nominees are: Jikohnsaseh Award: Michele Liddle, owner of The Perfect Granola LLC; Danielle Dehm, Victor Primary School principal; Wendy Roche, marketing ...

