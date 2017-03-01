Don't Miss
Bankers ask for help saving seniors from financial scammers

By: The Associated Press Anna Gronewald March 1, 2017

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Advocates for the elderly say each year con artists and greedy family members cheat New York seniors out of $1.5 billion in assets but they worry the number of reported cases is only the tip of the financial abuse iceberg. The Senate and Assembly's Joint Committee on Aging heard testimony Tuesday from ...

