Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Don’t let a bad process derail your investments

Commentary: Don’t let a bad process derail your investments

By: Commentary: BARRY RITHOLTZ, Bloomberg View March 1, 2017 0

Something I try to stress in these columns is the importance of a valid process. Sure, I have a fondness for behavioral economics, but that's because I know how cognitive errors can so easily derail our thought processes. Rather than impose a belief system on the reader ("ABC asset class is great!"), I prefer instead ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo