Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 2, 2017

Court Calendars for March 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2017 0

Appellate Division   10 a.m. Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 309.0—Adolphus Barkor v City of Buffalo - Catherine Anne Creighton - Mary B Scarpine 310.0—AMG Managing Partners LLC v New York State Division of Human Rights - Justin S White - Toni Ann Hollifield - Christopher David Galasso - Pro Se 311.0—People v Robert J Sampson Jr - John A Cirando ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo