Don't Miss
Home / Law / Appeals / DA might try to re-indict Charlie Tan

DA might try to re-indict Charlie Tan

By: Bennett Loudon March 1, 2017 0

Assistant Monroe County District Attorney Kelly Wolford said during arguments before a Fourth Department panel Wednesday that her office could attempt to re-indict Charlie Tan for the death of his father. In November 2015, after a mistrial was declared in the case because of a hung jury, then-Monroe County Court Judge James Piampiano issued a trial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo