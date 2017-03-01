Deeds filed February 22, 2017 

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2017 0

  BRIGHTON   GRIFFIN, GLORIA J to GRIFFIN, GLORIA J et ano Property Address: 3130 S CLINTON AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11824  Page: 277 Tax Account: 149.19-2-2 Full Sale Price: $1   CHILI   NEWKIRK, DONNA L to RESCH, SHANA L Property Address: 18 LEXINGTON PARKWAY, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11824  Page: 403 Tax Account: 134.13-2-19 Full Sale Price: $118,900 BANK OF AMERICA NA to USA/HUD Property Address: 1 ROCHELLE DRIVE, CHILI 14428 Liber: ...

