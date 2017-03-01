Fourth Department – Assault: People v. Manigault

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault Serious Physical Injury – Serious and Protracted Disfigurement People v. Manigault KA 14-01127 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a jury verdict convicting him of assault and criminal possession of a weapon. At issue is whether there was legally sufficient evidence of serious physical injury. Ruling: ...