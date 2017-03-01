Fourth Department – Incapacity: People v. Martin

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Incapacity Expert Examination – Stipulation to Qualifications People v. Martin KA 14-02102 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of burglary. He argued, inter alia, that the court failed to comply with the mandatory requirements of article 730 of the CPLR as to ...

