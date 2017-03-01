Fourth Department – Incapacity: People v. Martin

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Incapacity Expert Examination – Stipulation to Qualifications People v. Martin KA 14-02102 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of burglary. He argued, inter alia, that the court failed to comply with the mandatory requirements of article 730 of the CPLR as to ...