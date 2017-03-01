Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for Feb. 22, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for Feb. 22, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2017 0

  A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   3605 PLAZA DINER LLC, 2313 VESTAL ROAD, VESTAL, NY 13850 Favor: SYSCO SYRACUSE LLC Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $2,226.25 CLUB 1812 LLC et ano. 101 113 LAKE STREET, OGDENSBURGH, NY 13669 Favor: EMPIRE MERCHANTS NORTH LLC Attorney: RELIN ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo