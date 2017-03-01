Mortgages filed February 22, 2017              

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2017 0

  BROCKPORT   HEITZ, DARLENE A & HEITZ, MARK P Property Address: 5333 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2803 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $101,873.03 KERFOOT, ALICIA Property Address: 22 CENTENNIAL AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2304 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $137,464.00   EAST ROCHESTER   DILORENZO, MICHAEL Property Address: 509 W SPRUCE ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-2133 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $97,500.00   FAIRPORT   HAN, HUA Property Address: 59 MC COORD WOODS DR, ...

