Public defenders call for increased state budget funding

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Public defenders are calling Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's state funding proposal a Band-Aid solution to funding gaps for their offices. A coalition of county leaders, clergy and national criminal defense groups Tuesday urged Cuomo to increase state money for public defenders in his budget. Cuomo has proposed a total of $240 million to ...