Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Post-Garnishment Wages: Cadle Co. v. Fletcher

Second Circuit – Post-Garnishment Wages: Cadle Co. v. Fletcher

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Post-Garnishment Wages Execution Cadle Co. v. Fletcher 14-3404-cv Judges Cabranes, Pooler, and Gardephe Background: The defendant appealed from summary judgment to the plaintiff on its claim of fraudulent transfer of assets. At issue is whether a judgment debtor’s residual wages after garnishment are exempt from further execution and, therefore, not be considered ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo