Second Circuit – Post-Garnishment Wages: Cadle Co. v. Fletcher

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Post-Garnishment Wages Execution Cadle Co. v. Fletcher 14-3404-cv Judges Cabranes, Pooler, and Gardephe Background: The defendant appealed from summary judgment to the plaintiff on its claim of fraudulent transfer of assets. At issue is whether a judgment debtor’s residual wages after garnishment are exempt from further execution and, therefore, not be considered ...