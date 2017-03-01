Don't Miss
Home / News / Tan defense lawyer surprised by talk of possible re-indictment

Tan defense lawyer surprised by talk of possible re-indictment

By: Bennett Loudon March 1, 2017 0

Charlie Tan’s attorney, Brian DeCarolis was caught off guard Wednesday by Assistant Monroe County District Attorney Kelly Wolford’s suggestion that her office might try to re-indict Tan if the Fourth Department doesn’t overturn a lower court decision to dismiss the case against Tan. “That came out of nowhere today,” DeCarolis said after he and Wolford argued ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo