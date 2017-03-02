Don't Miss
Court Calendars for March 3, 2017

March 2, 2017

City Court HON. ELLEN YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Sara Mileguir LLC v Vincent Buck 99 Randolph St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Rachelli Arad v Sonia Vargas, 107 Dayton St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—CapSavvy Properties LLC v Kristopher Collins, Jacklyn Collins, 281 Avis St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Ruth Bar-Ilan Kessar LLC v Karla Ocasio, 547 Flint St – Burgess & Miraglia 5—Renato ...

