Deeds filed February 23, 2017

Deeds filed February 23, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded February 23, 2017               62   BRIGHTON   TRAKAS, ERIN V et ano to RHODES, LISA A Property Address: 422 ANTLERS DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11824  Page: 556 Tax Account: 137.13-3-13 Full Sale Price: $330,000 JOAN B YOUNG IRREVOCABLE INCOME ONLY TRUST et ano to RHODA, EDWARD Property Address: 103 ASTOR DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11824  Page: 570 Tax Account: 138.09-2-46 Full Sale Price: $120,000 BARRY, EILEEN A to ...

