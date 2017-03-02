Doing Business As for February 23, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business. BIG COUNTRY PROPERTIES 3341 ROOSEVELT HIGHWAY, HAMLIN NY 14464 Principal: EICHAS, JEREMY 3341 ROOSEVELT HIGHWAY, HAMLIN NY 14464 BUSY LYFE SHOPPING AND DELIVERY SERVICE 833 STWELL DRIVE ...